Man arrested in fatal stabbing of 75-year-old Victorville woman in home

Joel Anano Algario, 59, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing 75-year-old Maria Padel Wetzel in her home in Victorville.

Joel Anano Algario, 59, of Victorville, remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on Monday with no bail set, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 3:19 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a stabbing in the 15400 block of Topango Road.

The neighborhood is located west of Interstate 15 and near Amargosa Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found Maria Padel Wetzel lying on the kitchen floor with apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation.

Investigators identified Algario as the suspect, and said he was known to Wetzel, though they did not say how.

On Saturday, Algario was found a short distance from the scene and taken into custody.

He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto before being transferred to Rancho Cucamonga.

Algario is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Victorville Superior Court, booking records show.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Daniel Berumen, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

