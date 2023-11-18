A man arrested after fatal stabbing during friendly gathering in Sumter, SC

A man has been charged with murder after a gathering of friends in Sumter turned deadly Friday night.

The Sumter Police Department announced the arrest Marcus Antonio Shannon Saturday morning. Shannon, 37, is accused of stabbing and killing Travis Roman at a home on King Street, in the city of Sumter.

Roman, 42, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he later died, according to police.

In a statement, law enforcement said initial information showed that at around 11:30 p.m., Shannon and Roman got into an argument that escalated into a fight while attending a gathering at a home in the suburban neighborhood near downtown Sumter.

Shannon grabbed a knife and stabbed Roman, according to the police statement.

Officers say they found and arrested Shannon on Saturday morning. He has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

There is no information currently available about what bond, if any, Shannon may be allowed to post.