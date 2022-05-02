Man arrested after fatal stabbing at NYC Dave & Buster’s

The suspect fled the scene after the killing but was followed by a security guard who alerted police

A Harlem man was fatally stabbed at Dave & Buster’s in Times Square on Saturday night following an argument over an arcade prize.

As reported by The New York Times, the incident occurred at the family-friendly restaurant and arcade located on W. 42nd Street near 8th Ave. Police said Allen Stanford, 39, was fetching a prize (a drone to be exact) on a high shelf and the item allegedly fell and hit a female child that was with 41-year-old Jesse Armstrong. This triggered an argument between the two men that turned physical and ended when Armstrong pulled out a knife and stabbed Stanford in the chest.

EMS transported Stanford to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Armstrong fled the scene after the killing but was followed by a security guard who alerted a uniformed officer after spotting the suspect entering a subway station, NBC News reports.

Armstrong allegedly told police that Stanford “punched me out of nowhere” and that “I did have a knife and I took it out and I put it towards him and I felt it hit him,” according to the complaint, per The Times report.

NBC News reports surveillance footage shows Stanford was stabbed on the left side of his chest.

Armstrong is currently detained after being arrested on a murder charge. He reportedly pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

In a statement, Dave & Buster’s said: “We are fully cooperating with police in their investigation. Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by this terrible incident.”

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

There are currently 145 Dave & Buster’s locations in the U.S. and two in Canada. Founded by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, the first location opened in 1982 in Dallas, Texas. Since then, the popular arcade and eatery is known to attract celebrities, including Drake and Beyoncé.

A day after Stanford’s killing, the Dave & Buster’s on 42nd St. was open and busy.

Story continues

“Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen; you have no control over that,” said Kenya Woods, who visited the location Sunday, fully aware that a man was killed there the night before.

“This is what it’s like in New York now, unfortunately. You can’t let it stop you from living your life,” she said.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Man arrested after fatal stabbing at NYC Dave & Buster’s appeared first on TheGrio.