Man arrested in fatal stabbing of wife in Ballard

A man was arrested Thursday night after fatally stabbing his wife in Ballard, according to Seattle police.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were called to an apartment building the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic violence attack.

Officers arrived to find a woman dead at the scene.

The victim’s husband was found in the area a short time later and was taken into custody.

Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the attack.