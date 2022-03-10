Man arrested for fatal stabbings of Florida couple

A man has been arrested for fatally stabbing a Florida couple who was riding their bicycles home, Daytona Beach chief of police Jakari Young announced Thursday. Young told reporters last week that the attack is "probably one of the most vicious and gruesome" that he's witnessed in 20 years.

The arrested individual has been identified as Jean R. Macean.

I’m pleased to announce that we have arrested the man responsible for the murders of Brenda Aultman and Terry Aultman. Our thanks to @USMarshalsHQ, @OrangeCoSheriff and @OrlandoPolice for helping us bring Jean R. Macean into custody. More details shortly @DaytonaBchPD pic.twitter.com/uQZwMN9r4x

— Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 10, 2022

Police on Monday said they found two bodies on the side of the road "covered in blood and with multiple stab wounds and lacerations to their bodies." Police identified the victims of the attack as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.

Investigators said witnesses found the man lying face-down and the woman lying face-up in the grass next to a sidewalk. Police said both victims had their throats slashed.

Two bicycles that were discovered near the bodies are being processed for evidence, authorities said. Investigators said the couple was riding their bicycles home after participating in Bike Week festivities when they were attacked.

Police offered a $50,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the attack.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $50,000 reward is now being offered for anyone who has information leading to an arrest in the murders of Brenda Aultman & Terry Aultman. pic.twitter.com/pWxPfDPgPA

— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) March 9, 2022

Police have not shared a motive for the incident.

Stephen Smith contributed reporting.

