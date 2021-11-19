Man arrested in fatal summer shooting on St. Paul's Raspberry Island

Nov. 19—After 20-year-old Blake Richard Swanson was robbed and fatally shot on St. Paul's Raspberry Island in August, investigators didn't have much to go on.

"They dug and worked and kept digging until they figured out who killed Blake," Police Chief Todd Axtell said Friday after officers arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The Dakota County sheriff's office SWAT team with support from West St. Paul police took Christopher Dewayne Jones into custody about 3:30 a.m. Friday in West St. Paul on Oakdale Avenue near Logan Avenue, according to St. Paul police and a Ramsey County jail roster.

Jones was booked into the jail and the Ramsey County attorney's office is reviewing a case against Jones for potential charges.

"This shines a light on our investigators' perseverance, skill and unyielding dedication to victims and their loved ones," Axtell said in a statement Friday. "... I'm proud of them and their work. I'm thankful for the support we received from our partners. And I hope this arrest brings some sense of solace to Blake's family."

Following a night out in Minneapolis on Aug. 29, Swanson headed to Raspberry Island on the Mississippi River across from downtown St. Paul. Swanson and his girlfriend were napping in a vehicle while they waited for other friends to arrive.

Police say a suspect climbed in the vehicle about 3:15 a.m., pulled a gun, robbed the female and shot Swanson, who was from Bethel in Anoka County.