Man arrested in fatal Topeka crash. Police say he fled officer, who didn't pursue

A driver was arrested Tuesday in connection with crimes that included first-degree murder linked to a traffic crash that occurred after he allegedly fled Monday from a Topeka police officer, who did not pursue him.

Michael Shane Lester, 38, was booked at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond, jail records said.

The murder count was linked to Monday's traffic crash death of Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government.

Noriega was Topeka's 33rd homicide victim this year, Nichols said. The city earlier this October surpassed its previous all-time high for one year of 30 homicide victims, recorded in 2017.

'The officer did not pursue the vehicle'

The crash occurred after a Topeka police officer about noon Monday saw traffic infractions being committed near N.E. Seward and Golden avenues, Nichols said.

"The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled," she said. "The officer did not pursue the vehicle."

Soon afterward, Nichols said, officers responded to a crash involving the fleeing vehicle and another vehicle at N.W. Tyler and St. John. The site is about two blocks west and three blocks north of the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge over the Kansas River.

Noriega was taken from the scene to a Topeka hospital, where she was pronounced deceased, Nichols said.

Officers appeared to be searching the area early Monday afternoon as a law enforcement helicopter flew overhead. No one was found.

Police allege Lester failed to stop at a stop sign

Nichols announced Tuesday that Lester had been arrested in connection with one count each of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

Lester was also arrested in connection with one count each of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, failure to stop at the scene of an accident known to result in death, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, driving on the left side of the roadway, driving on the left in a no passing zone and failure to wear a seat belt, Nichols said.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

