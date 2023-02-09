Man arrested after fatal west Phoenix shooting

A Phoenix police cruiser.

A man was arrested after a deadly shooting from Wednesday morning in west Phoenix.

Israel Antonio Velasquez, 20, was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Juan Jaquez, 25, according to police. Velasquez was in jail custody as of Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responding to a shooting near 68th Avenue and Berkeley Road found Jaquez in the street with a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said. Jaquez was pronounced dead on the scene by firefighters, police said.

Detectives in their preliminary investigation found both men were involved in a fight outside a home that resulted in Jaquez being shot. Police said they believe Velazquez was the shooter, who fled afterward. Velazquez was located and taken into custody, police said. It is unclear what led to the fight.

Velasquez was also being charged with weapons and explosives; interfering with the judicial process; and violating probation, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Israel Antonio Velasquez arrested after fatal west Phoenix shooting