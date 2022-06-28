Man arrested for fatally shooting JBLM soldier

A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a 25-year-old Joint Base Lews-McChord active-duty soldier.

The suspect was arrested at 1:41 p.m. at a Tacoma apartment, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Officials said the SWAT team surrounded the apartment and called for the suspect to come out and surrender.

The suspect allegedly killed U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore. He was found with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of 112th Street South in Parkland just after 6 p.m. on June 18.

Neighbors in the area told KIRO 7 on the day of the shooting that they heard gunshots.

“We were having a barbecue, then we heard like three or four (shots), which we thought were fireworks. Then, all the cops came,” said Sandra Kinney, a Parkland resident.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were at a house party when the shooting occurred.

The suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

