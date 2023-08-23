Man arrested after fatally shooting his roommate following a fight, court documents state

One man was arrested on Saturday after he shot and killed his roommate following an argument, court documents state.

According to documents, just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 19, Michael Coupland, 28, and his girlfriend were moving items around in their home near East Watson Drive when an argument began between the two and one of their roommates, 28-year-old Chase Dunphy.

Coupland told police that the altercation ensued after the pair asked Dunphy to turn down his music, which caused Dunphy to become "belligerent," yelling at the couple, documents state.

The argument quickly subsided, according to court documents, as the three made amends.

The couple retreated to their shared bedroom and went to take a shower, but as they did, they could hear Dunphy "yelling and throwing or breaking things in the living room area," per documents.

In response, Coupland's girlfriend went to confront Dunphy.

Coupland told police he could hear the pair arguing and grabbed his gun before heading into the living room, according to court documents.

Coupland said that Dunphy pushed both him and his girlfriend, to which Coupland drew his gun, telling Dunphy he needed to leave and he needed to be removed from the lease due to his behavior.

It should be noted, the court documents state Coupland's girlfriend told police that while Dunphy had been yelling and acting belligerent, he never physically assaulted her.

As the argument continued, Coupland said his girlfriend had tried to step between the two, pushing Dunphy away from him, but Dunphy persisted and started chasing him as he ran out the front door.

Coupland told police that he saw Dunphy "ball his fists" and move toward him, causing him to fire a shot at Dunphy, striking him in the chest as well as his girlfriend's hand.

According to court documents, Dunphy fell to the ground and Coupland went to check his girlfriend's hand before trying to take her to the hospital.

The two were ultimately stopped by Tempe police while en route to the hospital.

Documents state that Coupland "did not provide any details to indicate Dunphy was a threat to his life or would cause serious physical injury," instead claiming that he thought if Dunphy were to hit him, he would take the gun from him.

Dunphy was pronounced dead at the scene, unarmed.

Coupland was booked into jail on $500,000 bond and is facing charges of one count of second degree murder and one count of endangerment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe man arrested after killing roommate