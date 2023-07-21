Man arrested after fatally shooting Seffner woman through car window, deputies say

Deputies have arrested a man in connection to the death of a woman found slain in front of her Seffner home early Thursday.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Aurelio Diaz Jr. on Thursday night about a mile from where the woman was found fatally shot in a car parked in the driveway of a home on the 4000 block of Orange Street, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Diaz faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Deputies responded to the Orange Street home about 1:15 a.m. Thursday after the sheriff’s office received a call from someone who did not speak to the dispatcher. They found the woman dead in her car with upper body trauma.

Friday’s news release said Diaz is suspected of shooting the woman through a window of her car. Deputies previously said investigators believe Diaz and the woman knew each other. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Friday that the nature of their relationship was part of an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name and generally does not release the names of crime victims, citing Marsy’s Law.

Diaz was being held without bail in the Hillsborough County jail on Friday. Records show he was already out on bail for a June 29 arrest on a charge of possessing cannabis resin.