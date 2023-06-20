Man arrested for fatally stabbing senior Asian woman who was exercising in San Diego park

[Source]

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an Asian woman to death in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood on Monday.

How it happened: The attack reportedly occurred while the victim, aged 65, was exercising at the Central Avenue Mini Park on Central Avenue at around 8:20 a.m. For no apparent reason, the assailant allegedly approached her and stabbed her multiple times.

The aftermath: A bystander called 911 at around 8:30 a.m. Paramedics arrived to provide life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene later.

More from NextShark: He Was Abandoned After Being Burned as A Baby, Then a Loving Seattle Couple Adopted Him

Catching the suspect: Authorities released a surveillance image of the suspect. At around 5:20 p.m., they arrested 23-year-old Hamala Siliveinusi Patafalai at his home on 39th Street west of Interstate 15. He was booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder. Police are still determining a motive for the crime.

"Detectives have learned the victim was in the park exercising when the suspect attacked her, apparently without warning. There is no indication there was an altercation before the female was attacked or that she was targeted for a specific reason," San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said in a statement.

Investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

More from NextShark: Chinese authorities admit 'weaknesses' in handling of Shaanxi human trafficking case

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

NYC admission lottery system sees Asian students less likely to land in their desired high schools than their counterparts: report

SFPD Arrests Suspect in Hate Crime on Elderly Chinese Man, Searching for Second Suspect