Man arrested in Fayetteville apartment fire that left five injured and 15 displaced

A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday in a fire Monday that destroyed an eight-unit apartment building, injuring five people and displacing more than a dozen.

Allen Michael McFadden, 31, is charged with first-degree arson in the early morning fire at the Summertime Apartments on Jeffrey Drive off South Reilly Road.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews were called to the complex at 5:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were visible from the exterior of the building, the Fire Department said. Fire crews rescued some of the residents while others escaped on their own, a news release said.

On Wednesday, fire Capt. Don Tschida said the fire started in McFadden's first-floor apartment. He said that the door to the apartment was apparently left open allowing for the fire to spread. The building was a "total loss," according to the Fire Department.

McFadden was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the charging document shows. Fayetteville police spokesperson Officer Alexandria Pecia said Tuesday that McFadden had not yet been arrested because he was being treated for an undisclosed injury at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. It is not known if he was injured in the fire.

McFadden is being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man charged with arson in apartment fire in Fayetteville