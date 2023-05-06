Man arrested on federal drug charges in Gaston County, police say

A man is in the Gaston County Jail after being arrested on Friday by the Gaston County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking Team (FAST).

ALSO READ: Indian Land teacher among 2 accused of trafficking drugs

According to the GPD’s FAST Team, Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was found near McAdenville Road in Belmont. He was wanted on federal charges for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Officers say Abdur-Rahim was out on bond for pending charges in Iredell County for possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing to elude arrest, trafficking fentanyl, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Due to Abdur-Rahim’s record, the GPD’s FAST team asked for help from Gaston County’s Emergency Response Team (ERT), police said. Through their teamwork, they were able to arrest Abdur-Rahim with no problem.

While searching his vehicle, officers found two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

During the arrest, Abdur-Rahim was served with his outstanding federal charges and given new charges for trafficking methamphetamine.

According to police, Adbur-Rahim is currently in the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of threatening police had grenades, guns, and drugs in Uptown apartment)