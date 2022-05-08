Man arrested on felony charge after high speed pursuit, head-on collision

May 7—Gonzalo Cazarin was arrested on felony charges after allegedly evading Hanford Police and causing a head on collision Friday, the Hanford Police Department reported.

At 7:21 a.m., a Hanford Police officer observed 32 year-old Cazarin in the area of Harris and Eighth streets. Cazarin had reportedly been involved in a recent stolen vehicle case and was wanted by Hanford Police.

When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Cazarin took off at a high rate of speed through town, disregarding all traffic signals and stop signs. Cazarin continued onto Highway 198 before making a U-turn into oncoming traffic in his effort to evade police.

The pursuing officers stopped the chase due to the reckless driving by Cazarin, who minutes later was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 198 at 11th Avenue. The other driver was injured in the collision and Cazarin fled from his vehicle on foot.

Officers from Hanford Police searched the area and found Cazarin in the Home Gardens neighborhood. He was arrested on a felony evasion charge as well as assult with a deadly weapon on officers.

The California Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation on the felony hit and run.