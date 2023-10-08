Man arrested after fight ends in shooting inside Dollar General in Rocky Mount, police say
Man arrested after fight ends in shooting inside Dollar General in Rocky Mount, police say
Man arrested after fight ends in shooting inside Dollar General in Rocky Mount, police say
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
We had another fun day of college football.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
New factories are coming to rural America. Do the locals want to go down that road with manufacturing again?
The basketball legend celebrated his son's birthday on social media.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
There's a comfort in watching movies like "The Proposal" and "Coming to America" that you've seen over and over.
As creative industries grapple with AI’s explosion into every artistic medium at once, separate calls from artists warning the world to take action before it’s too late are starting to converge. From fake Drake songs to stylized Instagram profile pictures, art conjured with newly sophisticated AI tools is suddenly ubiquitous — and so are conversations about how to rein in the technology before it does irrevocable harm to creative communities. This week, digital rights organization Fight for the Future partnered with music industry labor group United Musicians and Allied Workers to launch #AIdayofaction, a campaign that calls on Congress to block corporations from obtaining copyrights on music and other art made with AI.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
Tesla has cut pricing on the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost demand ahead of a pivotal fourth quarter.
A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.
Experts call vaginal estrogen "the holy grail" for its effectiveness in improving vulvar or vaginal itching and burning, painful sex and recurring UTIs.
"People hating are probably in a crazy amount of debt all over a piece of jewelry..."
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."