Man arrested after fight leads to road rage shooting in Flagler County

A South Carolina man is out of jail after an alleged road rage shooting in Flagler County.

Deputies said Victor Smith was arrested Sunday morning following a violent confrontation.

The incident started after Smith and another man got into a fistfight in the parking lot of a Dollar General, according to a report.

Read: 4-year-old Florida girl wounded after apparent road rage shooting; suspect in custody

Deputies said Smith later chased after the man and shot at him five times while driving on US-1.

The other driver told deputies two of those bullets hit his car.

Watch: FHP: 2 shot by unknown driver on I-4 in Volusia County

Investigators said the original fight occurred because the victim was currently living with and dating Smith’s estranged wife, following their separation approximately five months ago.

Court records show Smith was arrested on charges including battery, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Watch: ‘He lost his life’: Documents reveal what led up to a road-rage shooting in Orlando

Smith posted a $96,000 bond and was released on Monday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.