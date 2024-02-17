Man arrested after fight turned fatal at Phoenix car wash in December

Phoenix police arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting Brandon Smith on Dec. 16, 2023, at Clean Freak Car Wash.

William Murray, a 30-year-old who worked at the car wash, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder by Phoenix police on Friday.

According to court records, police received a trespassing call at about 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 16 at Clean Freak Wash, but a shooting call came from the same location before police were dispatched.

Police said they responded to the shooting at Clean Freak Car Wash at about 7 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found Smith with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Witnesses who were at the car wash with Smith said Murray kept telling them all to leave before it opened, according to court documents.

The manager of the carwash said there were a few people experiencing homelessness staying on the property and that Murray had told them to leave, according to court documents. The manager said it was not an issue because the group's location would not prevent them from opening the car wash. The manager said Murray grabbed some of their belongings and went to throw them in the trash, documents state.

Another witness said the fight started when Murray grabbed Smith's belongings and threw them in the dumpster, according to court records. Smith and Murray then began fighting, with Murray pushing Smith first and Smith pushing back, a witness said.

Witnesses said they heard one shot before Smith fell to the ground, according to court documents.

Court records indicate that Murray told police he shot Smith because he feared for his life, and he thought Smith could have had a weapon in his hands. After shooting Smith, court documents state he put the gun in his car and told the manager to call the cops.

Murray's next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 23. He was being held on a $250,000 bond, court documents indicate.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: William Murray arrested after fatal shooting at Phoenix car wash