Man arrested for fighting Cherokee deputy, attempting to elude law enforcement, deputies say

On Sunday, Cherokee County deputies saw a car driving toward I-575 around Sixes Road driven by a man they said was wanted. He was later arrested for assaulting an officer after hitting a deputy with a car.

When a deputy spotted the vehicle driving in the opposite direction, they notified the Georgia State Patrol and a trooper tried to stop the vehicle, a silver SUV, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said that instead of stopping, the driver fled down I-575 and troopers attempted a PIT maneuver.

The SUV’s front driver’s side tire came off during the maneuver but they kept driving, getting off the interstate at Ridgewalk Parkway, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Another deputy parked their vehicle at the end of the Ridgewalk Parkway entrance ramp and as he got out of his patrol vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Demetrius Rumph of Acworth, ran across the bridge on foot while his SUV hit the patrol vehicle, hitting the deputy standing next to it.

The deputy hit by the vehicle had minor injuries, and Rumph was taken into custody by other deputies and the state trooper, who chased him across the bridge.

Rumph was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, possession of a schedule I narcotic, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, and multiple other traffic violations.

He is currently in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

