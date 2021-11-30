Man arrested with firearm in Lemoore

Nov. 29—A man on probation was found to be in possession of a loaded gun after Thanksgiving, according to authorities.

According to the Kings County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol in the area of Jersey and 18th Avenue in Lemoore early Friday morning when he spotted a silver Lincoln passenger vehicle traveling on Jersey Avenue. The car failed to stop at a four-way stop, reportedly driving through the intersection at 55 miles per hour. Based on that violation, the deputy made a traffic enforcement stop.

The deputy contacted the driver and two passengers. One of the passengers allegedly identified himself as Jimmy Quair. However, it was determined he lied about his name, and that it was in fact Carlos Quair. Quair was on active Tulare County Probation and was subject to search by a peace officer.

During a search of the immediate area where Quair was seated, a Glock model 22 .40 cal pistol was reportedly discovered. The magazine contained 12 rounds of ammunition and the serial number was unregistered.

He had previously been convicted of a felony and was not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition, according to authorities.

Carlos was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail. His charges include false identification to a peace officer, possession of an undetectable firearm, carrying a concealed firearm inside a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation. His bail was set at $90,000.