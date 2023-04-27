Man arrested for firearms violation after rollover collision in Seattle

A man was arrested Wednesday night for a firearms violation after a rollover collision on the 1st Avenue Bridge, according to the Seattle Police Department

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the report of the collision on the 1st Avenue Bridge near the South Michigan exit.

When officers arrived, they found a car on its roof in the roadway and a man struggling with a Washington State Patrol trooper and a King County Sheriff’s deputy.

Once the man was under control, officers learned the struggle began when the trooper and deputy were attempting to prevent the man from going into the backseat of the overturned car.

When the man refused to listen, the struggle commenced.

Officers found a handgun in the rear of the car, as well as two loaded pistol magazines in the glove box, which had opened after the collision.

Once officers confirmed the 26-year-old man was a convicted felon, he was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.