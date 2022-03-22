Man arrested after fires intentionally set in Jackson County, sheriff says

A man has been arrested after authorities say several fires were intentionally set Monday in the Latimer community of Jackson County.

Michael Dearman Jr., 25, is held in the Jackson County jail on on arson charge.

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Forestry Service responded to fires set at Larue Road and Scarborough Road at about 9:00 a.m., Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Among the property that was burned was privately owned land and federal property in the Desoto National Forest.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Dearman is being held without bond and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in front of County Court Judge Mark Watts.