Man arrested after firing 20 shots at deputies in Rio Linda standoff, sheriff says

Michael McGough
·1 min read

A man fired more than 20 gunshots toward deputies during a standoff Wednesday night at a Rio Linda apartment complex, which ended with a sheriff’s K-9 subduing the suspect, authorities said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Wednesday as a welfare check for an apartment unit on 34th Street in Rio Linda, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An initial 911 caller told dispatchers “they heard a big blast and found a bullet in their closet,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office’s Specialized Enforcement Detail responded to the scene, making use of a BearCat, as well as a Rook vehicle to evacuate nearby residents, according to the release.

The suspect, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 45-year-old Daniel Murphy, allegedly fired more than 20 rounds in the direction of deputies “over the course of several hours,” striking one of the armored vehicles at least once.

Deputies and sheriff’s negotiators learned that a woman was inside the apartment with Murphy and were able to evacuate her to safety, authorities wrote.

Deputies ultimately deployed a K-9 into the apartment. The dog neutralized Murphy, who was taken into custody early Thursday without further incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite, then booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, according to the release.

Murphy was booked on felony charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, jail logs show. He is ineligible for bail and scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunnyvale police lift shelter-in-place order after standoff; school canceled Friday

    It’s unclear whether the suspect accused of shooting at police has been taken into custody.

  • NM district turns to gun-detection AI in effort to prevent school shootings

    Clovis Municipal School District recently began using artificial intelligence technology designed to detect guns and potential shooters on school campuses. The software can even alert law enforcement before a single shot is fired. The AI technology is designed by ZeroEyes, a Philadelphia-based company founded by a group of former Navy SEALs. The company’s software installs […]

  • Trump indictment: What happens next?

    President Trump's indictment makes him the first person in U.S. history to serve as president and then be charged with a crime. Now all eyes turn to what happens next. ABC News is reporting that President Trump is expected to surrender in New York early next week. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said it reached out to Trump's lawyer to coordinate his surrender and arraignment.

  • 'They're freaking cowards': Reps. Bowman and Massie clash at Capitol over gun legislation

    At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Democratic congressman and former principal Jamaal Bowman and Republican congressman Thomas Massie had a heated exchange over passing gun legislation. Massie walked over to Bowman after the New Yorker said Republicans were “freaking cowards.” Democrats are pushing for an assault weapons ban after seven people, including a shooter, were killed in a mass shooting incident at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday.

  • What comes next in Trump indictment?

    We hear from a Hofstra law professor to help us navigate the legal process.

  • Trump's indictment, long expected, still stuns at NYC court

    Donald Trump’s indictment, the first of a former U.S. president, was quietly brought to the clerk’s office at the Manhattan criminal courthouse just before closing time Thursday. A woman and two men in suits walked in past reporters who’ve been staking out the office for weeks, turned a corner and disappeared through a door to a non-public area known as the indictment room. The clerk’s office, normally a bustle of lawyers and paralegals seeking case files and submitting papers, people posting bail and court employees cracking jokes, grew quiet and tense.

  • Alvin Bragg: Who is the New York prosecutor who got Trump indicted?

    Donald Trump's indictment has thrust into the spotlight Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor whose office convinced a New York grand jury to bring the first criminal charges ever against a former U.S. president. Bragg, 49, took office in January 2022, the first Black person elected Manhattan District Attorney. Raised in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, Bragg decided to go to law school, he said, after having a gun pulled on him six times growing up, three of the times by police.

  • Male with 'foreign accent' made Utah hoax school shooting calls, police say

    As state and local police continue to investigate a series of hoax school shooting calls made on Wednesday, prompting a large police response in multiple Utah cities, officials say all the calls were made by the same male who had a “foreign accent.”

  • Pence says Trump indictment sends 'terrible message' about U.S. justice

    The indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump sends a "terrible message" to the world about American justice and will encourage dictators to abuse power, former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday. "There are dictators and authoritarians around the world that will point to that to justify their own abuse of their own so-called justice system," Pence, Trump's former vice president and a potential rival for the Republican Party's 2024 White House nomination, said during an interview at the National Review's Ideas Summit. Trump is due to be fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse next week as he becomes the first former president to face criminal charges, in a case involving a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

  • Russia arrests WSJ reporter on suspicion of spying

    STORY: Russia's FSB security service says it has arrested a reporter for the Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for the American government.And, the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. national, marks the most serious public move against a foreign journalist in Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war.The FSB says Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg attempting to obtain classified information about a military factory, without giving details or evidence.The foreign ministry says his activities in the city were "not related to journalism" and that it wasn't the first time a person had used a foreign journalism role as a cover for other activities.In a written statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB," seeks his "immediate release," and that the paper stands "in solidarity with Evan and his family."Russia has tightened its censorship laws during the Ukraine invasion, including prison sentences for people deemed to have "discredited" its military. It's also broadened what it defines as a state secret.

  • Tucker Carlson: Trump’s Indictment Will Start a ‘Political Purge’

    Carlson’s guest Glenn Beck argued that the charges against Trump were intended to foment "violence" from Republicans. “They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage”

  • The Real Reason the Jan. 6 'QAnon Shaman' Was Released From Prison Early

    Legal experts say it has nothing to do with new footage broadcast by Tucker Carlson.

  • Owner of stolen truck tracks it with AirTag and kills man inside, Texas police say

    “Please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” police said.

  • Boyfriend gets caught cheating on couples’ cruise security cameras: ‘Most gut-wrenching moment’

    "Silver lining? You see him for what he is and can aim for better."

  • Philadelphia police release images of 4 suspects wanted in fatal shooting of teen walking to school

    Investigators in Philadelphia are looking for four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy who was walking to school on Monday.

  • Convicted Killer Freed by Wagner Goes Home and Kills Again

    ReutersA convicted killer sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison in Russia got the break of his life when the notorious Wagner Group began recruiting inmates for the war against Ukraine last year—and now free, he’s murdered someone again.Ivan Rossomakhin, 28, is accused of another murder in his native village in the Kirov region less than three years after he was ordered to spend more than a decade behind bars, MediaZona reports. During that time, he managed to avail himself of Wagne

  • Minnesota mom's murder conviction overturned in death of boyfriend 'she wanted to stop talking'

    A Minnesota appeals court has reversed the conviction of a Maple Grove mom who unloaded a handgun into her boyfriend, picked up another and emptied that one.

  • Man charged with 1990 rape of slain woman in Wildwood can't be tried. Here is why

    Jerry Rosado was charged with rape of Susan Negersmith, who was killed in Wildwood over 30 years ago.

  • Teen accused of paralyzing woman in Houston robbery confesses in jailhouse phone calls

    Joseph Harrell, the 17-year-old teen who was arrested in connection to a violent robbery that left a Vietnamese mother paralyzed last month, was caught on jailhouse phone calls confessing to the crime and continuing to threaten the victim. In the calls obtained by ABC 13, Harrell can reportedly be heard discussing probation while laughing at those who think he could spend up to 20 years in prison for his crime. "We were snatching purses," Harrell confessed.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Ada County court for first time in last-minute hearing

    The judge called the hearing to discuss who could be considered a “victim” in terms of their ability to be present for trial testimony.