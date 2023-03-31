Man arrested after firing 20 shots at deputies in Rio Linda standoff, sheriff says

A man fired more than 20 gunshots toward deputies during a standoff Wednesday night at a Rio Linda apartment complex, which ended with a sheriff’s K-9 subduing the suspect, authorities said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. Wednesday as a welfare check for an apartment unit on 34th Street in Rio Linda, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

An initial 911 caller told dispatchers “they heard a big blast and found a bullet in their closet,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office’s Specialized Enforcement Detail responded to the scene, making use of a BearCat, as well as a Rook vehicle to evacuate nearby residents, according to the release.

The suspect, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as 45-year-old Daniel Murphy, allegedly fired more than 20 rounds in the direction of deputies “over the course of several hours,” striking one of the armored vehicles at least once.

Deputies and sheriff’s negotiators learned that a woman was inside the apartment with Murphy and were able to evacuate her to safety, authorities wrote.

Deputies ultimately deployed a K-9 into the apartment. The dog neutralized Murphy, who was taken into custody early Thursday without further incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a dog bite, then booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown, according to the release.

Murphy was booked on felony charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, jail logs show. He is ineligible for bail and scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court.