Man arrested after firing gun into the air in downtown Fort Worth, police say

A man was arrested Monday morning after he fired a gun in the air in downtown Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Throckmorton Street and West Lancaster Avenue about 11:15 a.m. Monday in response to 911 calls regarding a person with a weapon.

“It appears there was an individual that discharged a weapon in the air,” police said in an email.

Officers found the suspect and arrested him, according to police. He was booked into the Fort Worth Police Department jail.

The name of the suspect and charges have not been released.