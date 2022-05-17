Man arrested for firing gun at Nashua houses

May 17—A 35-year-old Nashua man who was out on bail for a domestic violence offense earlier this year has been arrested on numerous felony charges, including attempted first-degree assault and stalking.

Lucas Espersen was arrested Monday morning for reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon, in connection with a May 14 incident in which shots were fired in a Nashua neighborhood. Police had responded to a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area and found that two homes had been struck by bullets and there were shell casings in the area, according to a news release.

Detectives identified Espersen as the suspect in that incident.

Once in custody, Espersen was also charged with an additional charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, stalking (domestic violence), possession of a controlled drug and eight counts of breach of bail.

Police said Espersen had violated the conditions of his bail during the May 14 incident. He was held on preventative detention.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact Crime Line at 603-589-1665.