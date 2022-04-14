Man arrested after firing gun, running from police in McKees Rocks

The McKees Rocks Police Department announced that they had arrested a man in McKees Rocks after he had fired a gun and run from police.

In a Facebook post, police said they received a call around 6:40 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Davis Avenue.

The post said responding officers noticed Kevin Scott running from the scene with a gun sticking out of his waistband.

The officers ran after Scott to the area of Speedway on Island Avenue where he was caught.

According to police, officers recovered a stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine and an AR-15 pistol.

There’s no word on any charges being filed yet.

