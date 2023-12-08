Man arrested after firing multiple shots at Raleigh officers, RPD says
Raleigh police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at two officers Thursday night.
Raleigh police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at two officers Thursday night.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.
"I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them," the All-Pro safety told reporters.
Save over 15% on the pillow that's giving sciatica sufferers relief: 'My quality of life has improved.'
The Game Awards not only gave us a list of winners and losers, but also a bunch of game trailers. There was a trailer for a new game from the makers of No Man’s Sky and one for a new Jurassic Park game, among many others.
Spotify CFO Paul Vogel will exit his position in March of next year.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Which couples uncoupled, which ones committed and who exchanged vows on the season-ender?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
U.S. authorities have indicted two hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly carrying out a years-long cyber espionage campaign targeting government officials. The Department of Justice alleged on Thursday that Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, an officer with the FSB intelligence service, and IT worker Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets attempted to compromise the computers of employees at multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, between October 2016 and October 2022. The indictment also alleges that the conspirators — known publicly by the name “Callisto Group” — targeted military and government officials, think-tank researchers and staff, and journalists in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, using sophisticated spear-phishing emails that purported to have come from email providers suggesting users had violated terms of service.
Austin Jackson is the first of several players the Dolphins are evaluating for long-term deals
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
The Jaguars might have their quarterback return as soon as Sunday.