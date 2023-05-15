Man arrested after firing rifle out of spouse’s vehicle in Citrus Heights, police say

Police arrested a man in Citrus Heights who is accused of firing gunshots early Monday morning through the front windshield of his spouse’s vehicle. No one was shot, authorities said.

The incident began with a 911 caller telling dispatchers shortly after 5 a.m. that he had been shot near the intersection of Greenback Lane and Auburn Boulevard, the Citrus Heights Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers located an unoccupied 2016 Audi parked at a gas station at that intersection, which appeared to have multiple bullet holes in its windshield, according to the news release.

Across the street, the reporting party, described as a 43-year-old man, told the officers he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers determined he did not have a gunshot wound and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, police said.

After investigating surveillance video from the area, police determined the man fired “several” shots from inside the Audi. He then exited the vehicle and ran across the street, police said.

Searches revealed narcotics and ammunition in the man’s pocket, as well as two pistols and a rifle in the vehicle. Spent rifle shell casings were also found in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Police said the man is on active parole, and that the Audi was registered to the suspect’s spouse. The target of the gunshots was unknown, but police did not locate any victims or property struck by gunfire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical clearance, then arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main jail on numerous charges including negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of narcotics, driving under the influence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.