Man arrested after firing shot, pointing gun at people in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

A man is in custody after police said he was pointing a gun at several people and eventually fired a shot in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the Shell gas station at 1605 5th Avenue just before midnight Sunday for a report of a male with a gun. Dispatch told officers he was pointing the gun at multiple people.

When police arrived, they didn’t see anyone matching the description they were given but were told after securing everyone in and near the gas station that there was a man spotted with a gun on nearby Vine Street, followed by a single gunshot near Vine and Our Way.

Police said they cleared bystanders from the area when they spotted a man matching the suspect’s description flee up Vine Street near Colwell Street. Officers heard rustling in the woods nearby and found a gray shoe.

According to police, officers set up a perimeter, and soon, a man wearing one shoe came out of the woods. He was detained, and the Mobile Crime Unit processed a discarded gun found near a dumpster on Our Way.

50-year-old Kevin Tyrone Bennett was arrested and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. He is charged with discharging a firearm, persons not to possess, and tampering with evidence.

