Man arrested after firing shot at Tumwater Kentucky Fried Chicken on Sunday

A 27-year-old Olympia man was arrested Sunday evening after Tumwater police say he fired a round at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Capitol Boulevard.

Police were dispatched about 5:50 p.m. Sunday to the 5100 block of Capitol Boulevard after a report of a weapons violation, Lt. Jen Kolb said.

KFC employees said the lobby of the business was closed due to staffing issues, but the man still demanded to be let in to use the restroom. Employees told him to leave or they would call 911. That’s when he pulled out a .45 caliber handgun from his waistband and fired a shot at the glass door, Kolb said. Meanwhile, the employees retreated to the back of the restaurant and called 911, she said.

The man headed south on Capitol Boulevard and was detained in the area of X Street. Witnesses identified the man and he was taken into custody about 6:20 p.m., Kolb said.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault. Potential misdemeanor charges of third-degree malicious mischief and carrying a firearm without a concealed pistol license were referred to the county prosecutor, she said.