Man arrested after firing shots from car on Beale Street, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots out of a car window Downtown this weekend.

Memphis police confirmed multiple shots were fired Sunday at Front Street and Beale.

An officer on Beale saw a Ford Mustang speeding south on Danny Thomas before slowing down as it approached the officer’s car.

According to an affidavit, the officer heard loud music then saw a flash from a gun fired from inside the Mustang.

The car then sped away.

The officer saw a passenger lean out of the window and look back in his direction as the car slowed in front of Orchid Club on Beale, police said.

The passenger waved his hand and yelled, “Go, go, go!’ to the driver, police said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and found a loaded Smith & Wesson lying in plain view on the passenger floorboard.

Police also found a clear baggie of marijuana in the car, records show.

Shell casings were found where the shooting took place, as well as what appeared to be a gunshot to the building.

The passenger in the Mustang, identified as Jevon Shelton, said the handgun belonged to him and admitted to shooting multiple times out the window of the car, police said.

The driver also said Shelton, 22, shot a handgun out of the car.

Shelton is charged with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to the affidavit.

