Man arrested after firing shots, hitting neighbor’s shed

Neighbors of a Clark County man were scared when bullets fell too close for comfort Friday.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Ballentine Pike late Friday morning after getting reports of a man firing shots on his property.

Deputies arrived on the scene, addressed the man shooting, and had a peaceful exchange but before they could leave his property, he shot again and hit a neighbor’s shed.

“The shots definitely traveled onto other peoples’ property, as I said, where people were conducting a garage sale,” Detective Brian Melchi said.

At that time, the man was arrested. Neighbors expressed their appreciation to the deputies taking him away.

“I’m glad it happened and that he’s gone. Now I don’t know how long he’ll be gone he might get out of jail on bond shortly but that’s the court’s decision, not mine,” one neighbor told News Center 7.

Melchi said you can legally shoot your firearm if you have the proper barriers on your property and it cannot place neighbors in danger.

The suspect, who was not named, is facing criminal damaging and inducing panic charges.

No one was injured during the incident.