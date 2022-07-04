Man arrested after firing shots outside Stillwater apartment complex, police say

Police arrested a suspect accused of firings shots outside a Stillwater apartment complex early Monday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, Stillwater police responded to multiple calls about shots being fired at the Reserve on Perkins in the 1800 block of North Perkins Road. Officers heard the suspect firing a weapon and found him at a building at the apartment complex.

The suspect saw the officers, ran to his apartment and locked himself inside, according to a news release. Authorities said the suspect later surrendered.

Police arrested the suspect on a complaint of reckless discharge of a firearm. He has not yet been identified.

No one was injured.



