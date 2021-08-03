Update: Man arrested as five-hour standoff at Southeast Rochester hotel ends with no injuries

Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 3—A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Tuesday morning that 39-year-old Nathan Titus was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. Titus' last known address was in Lake City, but Moilanen said the man has history in other counties in Southern Minnesota. He had not officially been charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Rochester Police Department responded to a report of an agitated man, possibly armed, with a woman inside a second-floor room. The hotel manager reportedly told police they could hear a woman screaming "stop," "get off" and "you don't have to point the gun at my face."

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man both at the door of the hotel room and by phone. The Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Community Outreach Specialist Team also attempted negotiations. A portion of the hotel was evacuated during the incident.

About 8 p.m., members of the Emergency Response Unit forced their way into the room and safely detained the man without force.

The 35-year-old woman suffered undisclosed injuries as a result of being assaulted by Titus, according to Moilanen.

An investigation is ongoing. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including SWAT, responded. The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also assisted.

Another tactical unit just arrived on the scene. Officers armed with assault rifles and riot shields. pic.twitter.com/sdIj9xWTvg

— Erich Fisher (@ETFisher24) August 2, 2021

