Man Arrested After Five People Stabbed at Hanukkah Celebration in New York. Here's What to Know

A man wielding a knife burst into a Hanukkah celebration at an Orthodox rabbi’s home in the town of Monsey, New York on Saturday evening, wounding five people.

Police captured the suspect, who they have identified as 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas, in New York City hours after the attack. He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department, which is investigating the case.

The incident unfolded next to the rabbi’s synagogue in Monsey, a small town in Rockland County about 20 miles outside of New York City. Rockland County has the largest Jewish population per capita of any county in the United States, according to New York State. About 31.4% of the county’s residents are Jewish.

The attack comes amid growing concern about anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York and the surrounding region. In the most violent incident, four people were shot and killed in nearby Jersey City in an anti-Semitic attack that targeted a kosher deli on Dec. 10.

Just one month ago, an Orthodox man was stabbed in Monsey near a local synagogue.

What happened in the Monsey stabbing?

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, people had gathered at the home of Hasidic Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg next to his synagogue, Congregation Netzach Yisroel, to celebrate the seventh day of Hanukkah. Thomas allegedly burst into the gathering, according to police and the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, and stabbed five people, including one of the rabbi’s children.

A witness, Josef Gluck, told the Associated Press that a man “came in wielding a big knife, sword, machete — I don’t know what it was.” Gluck told the AP that he hit the assailant with a coffee table.

Thomas fled in a car, but a witness spotted him driving away and gave the police his license plate number, said Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel, the Associated Press reported. He was taken into police custody in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood. Weidel said the license plate number was “critical” to the arrest, the AP added.

The attack is just the latest in a series of anti-Semitic hate crimes to sew fear in the region. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 13 ant-Semitic attacks in New York State since Dec. 8. In response to this and other attacks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that he will increase NYPD patrols in three Brooklyn neighborhoods.

What do we know about the suspect?



Yossi Gestetner of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council told reporters that the attacker wore a scarf over his face during the attack. Police later named Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, New York, as their suspect. He is currently being held at the Rockland County Jail.

His criminal history includes a prior arrest for assaulting a police horse, an official told the Associated Press. (A lawyer representing Thomas said he had no convictions, however, the AP noted.)

Prosecutors said that Thomas had blood on his clothing and smelled like bleach, according to the Associated Press. He was arraigned on Sunday morning and his bail has been set at $5 million, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department. He has pleaded not guilty, per the AP.

What do we know about the victims?

The victims have not yet been identified, but Gestentner said that one was the rabbi’s child.

Gestetner said that two were taken from the scene in critical condition, and that a senior was in very critical condition. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said that one of the victims had been stabbed six times, while the least severely injured person had been stabbed in the hand.

How are officials responding?

The New York State Police’s hate crimes task force will be directed to investigate the attack, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Twitter early Sunday. He described the stabbing as a “despicable and cowardly act,” and announced that he will direct the New York State Police to increase their presence in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across the state.

I am directing State Police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State.



Last night's attack in Monsey was an act of domestic terrorism that sought to incite hate and generate fear. We will not tolerate it. pic.twitter.com/skBor4FvgA



— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 29, 2019