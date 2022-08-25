Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside shopping stores, police say

A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris went into the Khols store located at 2034 Cumming Hwy and flashed himself to a young man.

In a separate incident, police said Harris went to Hobby Lobby, located at 2449 Cumming Hwy and flashed himself to a woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police were able to identify Harris through surveillance cameras within the two businesses.

Harris was arrested and charged with two counts of public indecency charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: