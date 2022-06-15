Man arrested after fleeing Canyon Police, standoff on Tuesday night

On Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Canyon Police Department (CPD) arrested 35-year-old Shayne Messer. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

According to a news release, Canyon police officers approached the 2700 block of 5th Avenue to serve three warrants to Messer, when he fled to a nearby apartment to evade police.

A 32-year-old woman was inside the residence with her 3-year-old child, while her 6-year-old was outside. The Emergency Response Team and negotiators were called after multiple attempts to contact Messer and the woman inside the apartment. The woman and her child were able to safely exit the apartment.

In an attempt to escape, Messer broke through the wall into the neighboring vacant apartment. CPD and the Emergency Response Team successfully negotiated Messer out of the vacant apartment and arrested him at 1030 p.m.

No injuries were reported due to this incident.

The three warrants Messer was being served with were motion to revoke probation on an aggravated assault; fraud with intent to obtain controlled substance (schedule 3); and bail jumping and failure to appear.

