Man arrested for fleeing, DWI and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
May 23—Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jacob Mikel Govern, 24, for felony fleeing and third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 3:54 a.m. Friday on 665th Avenue in Alden. The vehicle came back stolen.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at 224 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the city parking lot off of William Street and Washington Avenue.

Man arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Luke Mathew Hershey, 24, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle all over the road who almost hit a person head on at 12:21 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 760th Avenue and 325th Street in Ellendale.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 8:49 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Rock thrown through car window

A rock was reported thrown through a car window at 10:44 p.m. Friday at 122 E. Fourth St.

Break-in of vehicle reported

Police received a report at 6:12 a.m. Saturday of a person breaking into a vehicle at 122 E. Fourth St. and stealing a wallet.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Billy Ray Sangsaath, 34, on a Mower County warrant and fifth-degree possession at 6:58 a.m. Saturday at 305 E. Third St.

Woman arrested on drug charges, driving after revocation

Police arrested Deborah Lee Reichstadt, 52, for driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree possession of meth, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of a legend drug after a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m. Sunday near Bridge Avenue and Sykes Street.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 8:14 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave. Numerous items were taken, including a lawn mower, trimmer and leaf blower.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 1:22 p.m. Friday of several items that had been stolen from a storage unit in February at 401 Pilot St.

Police received a report at 5:01 p.m. Friday of a wallet that was stolen out of a loaner vehicle May 16 at 1400 Margaretha Ave.

Police received a report at 5:55 p.m. Friday of a pair of boots that was stolen earlier in the day at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Diesel fuel was reported taken out of a tractor at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at 1540 South Shore Drive.

Police received a report at 5:48 p.m. Sunday of juveniles that tipped over a rack and stole some merchandise at 5:48 p.m. Sunday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Tools were reported stolen out of a garage at 9:02 p.m. Sunday at 411 Commercial St.

1 arrested for drug possession, open container

Police arrested Jared Alan Anderson Olson, 26, for open containers in a motor vehicle, possession of a legend drug, unlawful use of plates and fifth-degree possession at 3:03 a.m. Sunday at 1605 Hale Drive.

