Man arrested after fleeing from police

Jul. 6—Timothy Roberts, 44, of Owensboro, was arrested Monday by the Owensboro Police Department after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

According to a police statement Tuesday, officers determined Roberts had a warrant and asked him to exit the vehicle during the traffic stop at 5:04 p.m. Monday. After reportedly refusing to exit the vehicle, the officer attempted to remove him. The operator fled in the vehicle, dragging the officer for approximately 20-30 yards before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot into an unlocked building.

Officers were able to locate Roberts inside the building and he was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registration (first offense). In addition to his warrant, he was also charged with: first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, no registration plates and failure to produce insurance card.

Roberts has at least 19 arrests since the age of 18. Some of his previous charges include: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of third-degree rape, four counts of third-degree sodomy, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of terroristic threatening and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

The officer was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for minor injuries and released.