One man was arrested after fleeing from police who received a report of him breaking into vehicles.

Amarillo police were called to the 900 block of West Hastings Avenue at 9:54 a.m. Sunday on a report of a male breaking into vehicles, according to a news release from APD.

Amarillo Police Department

The male ran from officers when he was found walking along Hastings Avenue running through several yards and hopping over fences. The male suspect ran into an open gate on the 900 block on Hastings.

The suspect then stole a red Ford truck out of a garage and fled.

Officers followed the suspect to a residence in the 2100 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, where he ran inside and barricaded the door. As APD arrived to set up a perimeter, the suspect returned to the truck and fled the scene, the release states.

APD pursued the suspect south on Georgia Street when he exited the vehicle in a parking lot at Southwest 15th and Georgia and approached and grabbed a woman. An undercover officer attempted to make contact with the suspect when he returned to his truck and fled onto I-40 westbound, police said.

The suspect exited at I-40 and Bell Street. He then turned north on Alice Street. APD SWAT officers were in the area and contained the driver at the stop sign at Alice Street and Plains Boulevard, the release states.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, evading arrest, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, criminal trespass of a habitation, and failure to identify.

The suspect gave the name Jose Sanchez, 51, but had not been positively identified at the time of booking.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: One man arrested after fleeing police