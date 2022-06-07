Man arrested for fleeing police, warrants and other reports
Jun. 7—Police arrested Shepperd Lawrence Robins Priestley, 31, for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fleeing on foot and local warrants after a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. Monday at 605 Fountain St.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Kenneth Alan Holmseth, 41, on a Winona County warrant and driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 8:32 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and William Street.
Thefts reported
Police received a report at 2:25 a.m. Monday at the law enforcement center of a kayak that was stolen the evening prior.
Scrap metal was reported stolen at 10:07 a.m. Monday at 517 Adams Ave. The theft occurred on Saturday.
Fire reported at house
A fire was reported in a stove at 5:06 p.m. Monday at 1805 Lakewood Ave.