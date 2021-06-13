Man arrested after fleeing Portsmouth crash

Jun. 13—Portsmouth police arrested a 31-year-old Maine man early Saturday after he fled the scene of a single car crash in the area of Bartlett and Cate streets.

The significantly damaged vehicle was found unoccupied around 12:27 a.m., according to a police news release.

Officer Aaron Stacy and K-9 Axe later located Jonathan Hussey, of South Berwick, Maine, at Ricci Lumber, not far from the crash scene.

Hussey was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, conduct after accident and criminal trespass.

He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital by the Portsmouth Fire Department.

He was later released on personal recognizance bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 10.

The case is still under investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Will Mahoney 603-610-7548.