Man arrested in Florida after trying to kidnap child in front of mother

Gabriel Martin in police custody on Sunday: (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A man has been arrested in Florida after he reportedly walked into a hotel room and attempted to kidnap a child in front of their mother.

The suspect, 24-year-old Gabriel Martin, was arrested by authorities on Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Martin, from Bradenton, Florida, entered the Tampa Bay hotel room on Sunday morning of a mother and child that he did not know.

He walked over to the child and picked them up before attempting to leave the room, according to the sheriff’s department.

The mother fought back and was able to take her child from Martin before he fled the scene on foot.

The mother called 911 and police were able to locate the suspect hiding in some bushes in a nearby business park, according to ABC News.

The 24-year-old was arrested and charged with kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, and violation of probation.

According to the authorities, Martin was already on probation due to a prior drug possession of MDMA and charges relating to armed robbery.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement: “Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident.

“As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her. He will be charged to the fullest extent for his crimes.”

