Man arrested following armed carjacking

May 2—A 53-year-old man was arrested April 14 after admitting he took part in an armed carjacking.

An Ector County Sheriff's Office report details that a local resident said he was sitting inside a 2010 Ford Mustang on West Love Drive when a man driving a gray Ford F-150 with red rims blocked him from leaving the driveway. He told deputies another man pointed a handgun at him, broke out the driver's side window and stole the Mustang at gunpoint.

Investigators found the Mustang later the same day in the 2500 block of North Damascus Avenue in West Odessa and nearby sat a gray Ford F-150 with red rims. According to the report, the man sitting in the driver's seat of the truck, Manuel Ornelas Mora, 53, confessed he'd given a man a ride to the West Love Drive location, watched him steal the car and then followed him to North Damascus.

Mora was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance because, according to the report, deputies found a small baggie containing cocaine on his person. He was released April 18 after posting surety bonds totaling $55,000.