Man arrested following bank robbery in Norwalk

Aug. 25—NORWALK — A Toledo man suspected of robbing the Civista Bank north branch in Norwalk Thursday morning was arrested in Monroeville.

Here is the report from the Norwalk Police Department:

The Norwalk Police received a report of an armed robbery at the North Branch of Civista Bank at 11:21 a.m.

The suspect brandished a firearm during the robbery threatening employees and patrons.

Suspect fled the scene in a gray Hyundai Sonata with an undisclosed amount of cash. Fleeing vehicle was located by responding Norwalk Police Detectives who responded in marked cruisers.

A high-speed pursuit ensued fleeing the city, westbound on US Rt. 20, passing Halfway Road at approximately 90 mph.

Suspect apprehended in Monroeville by Norwalk Police Officers and Detectives and a Deputy from the Huron County Sheriff's Office when the suspect came to a stop on Perkins Alley.

The money and weapon were also recovered from the vehicle at the scene of the stop.

Scott Hansen, age 62 of Toledo, was taken into custody and later transported to the Huron County Jail.

The FBI was notified and responded to the scene.

The Norwalk Police Department would like to thank the Huron County Sheriff's Deputies and Dispatchers for their quick action and aid in this matter.

"The whole shift responded," Norwalk Police Chief Dave Smith said. "The detectives were in their office and jumped up, got their vests on and got into their cruisers.

"I think Paul Gardner was the first to see it and pursue it. They got him stopped in Monroeville and got him into custody."

Why Norwalk?

"As far as how he picked that bank, I cannot even think," Smith said. "This is just the beginning of that part of investigation."

Smith said it was great teamwork getting the job done.

"Nobody was hurt. Nobody in the bank hurt. No witnesses hurt. No officers hurt. That is a fantastic day.

"Fantastic work by our detective bureau and officers. Fantastic work by the sheriff's department. (Sgt. Josh) Kaufman caught up and was right there for apprehension. They helped out with our dispatcher ... two agencies working like one. Just awesome to see."