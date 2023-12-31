Man arrested following barricade situation in Norfolk Saturday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Norfolk Saturday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Kimball Terrace around 8:32 p.m. for the report of a person with a weapon. When officers arrived on scene, they learned a man had assaulted a 55-year-old man before barricading himself in a home.

The 55-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the assault and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Hostage/Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Operations Team responded to the scene and took 29-year-old Jaqua M. Tann into custody without incident around 2:25 a.m.

Tann has been charged with malicious wounding and robbery. He also had other outstanding warrants for charges unrelated to this incident on file at the time of his arrest.

He is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

