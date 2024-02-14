Man arrested following child pornography investigation

Feb. 14—PARKER COUNTY — Parker County Sheriff's investigators arrested a man following a months-long child pornography investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Johnny Dewayne Watson, 37, was arrested Feb. 9 in connection to the case, and charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.

PCSO Crimes Against Children investigators reported the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, received a tip of an unknown suspect uploading videos depicting child pornography to a personal "Drop Box."

Sheriff's investigators followed the trail from the Internet service provider, leading them to a personal account under an assumed name in Parker County, according to a press release.

Investigators further obtained court-ordered subpoenas to Google, AT&T, and Drop Box, to gain access to records in order to trace the IP address which ultimately led them to a suspect. Sheriff's investigators conducted further investigation using the IP trace to uncover the actual name, home address and employer of the suspect who had downloaded more than 1,700 sexually graphic videos and images which included 125 sexually graphic images and videos depicting children to the Drop Box.

Investigators immediately obtained a search warrant for Watson's home address on Leatherwood Lane. Last week, investigators executed the search warrant locating the explicit sexual images and videos of children ranging from 5 to 17 years of age.

Investigators then obtained an arrest warrant for Watson, who was charged with possession of child-pornography, and seized his cell phone.

Watson was also found to have two outstanding warrants out of Palo Pinto County for theft.

The case is currently under active investigation.