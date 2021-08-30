Man arrested following Dayton SWAT standoff charged in burglary

Aug. 30—A Dayton man is charged in a reported armed burglary that led to a SWAT standoff on Mertland Avenue Thursday night that lasted until early Friday morning.

Don Wilber Hunter IV is facing one count of aggravated burglary, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is accused of entering a South Philadelphia Drive home on Thursday and demanding money from the residents. Hunter reportedly pointed a gun at two of the residents during the incident.

An investigation into the reported burglary revealed Hunter as a possible suspect. One of the victims was able to identify him during a photo line-up, according a court affidavit.

Around 10:30 p.m., detectives responded to a home in the 700 block of Mertland Avenue, according to dispatch records. Hunter was reportedly seen inside the house, but refused to come outside.

Dayton SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called to respond, according to court documents. The standoff ended around 5 a.m. when two people, including Hunter, came outside.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the Mertland Avenue home and recovered a handgun, according to an affidavit.

Hunter is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

We will update this story as more information is available.