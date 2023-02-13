Man arrested following death of a 3-year-old boy found at Sacramento motel, police say

Police have made an arrest in the death last week of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a Sacramento motel, authorities said.

Officers and Sacramento Fire Department personnel located the child after responding around 7:30 a.m. last Tuesday to the 1400 block of 30th Street, the location of a Motel 6, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday in a news release.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office also responded and deemed the death suspicious, according to the Police Department.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect in the child’s death as 31-year-old Lashawn Sparks, obtaining a warrant Friday for his arrest on charges of homicide and child endangerment.

Sparks was arrested the same day and remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the news release. He is ineligible for bail and due in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday, jail records show.

The relationship between Sparks and the child was not immediately clear.

The death investigation remains active, but the Police Department said detectives do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.