Man arrested following death of New Albany woman

Nov. 17—NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police are investigating following the death of a woman.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said in an email that police were called at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to the 1800 block of Conservative Street in response to an injured female outside of a residence.

Police found the victim, Earleah Deloney, 64, unconscious outside the home. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville by first responders. Deloney later died.

Police arrested Donteregan Sanders, 20, in connection to the case.

Exact charges were pending as of Friday afternoon.